A MESSAGE FROM THE HON. PHILIP BRAVE DAVIS QC, MP…

LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION ON THE OCCASION OFTHE 46TH ANNIVERSARY OF NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE – THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

I join Bahamians and people of goodwill everywhere in offering hearty congratulations to the Government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the occasion of its forty-sixth anniversary of National Independence and Sovereign Statehood.

We might be a relatively young nation at forty-six, but we are proud of our regional leadership position as a democratic nation. Having convened our first Parliament under the Governorship of Woodes Rogers on the 28th of September 1729 in historic Parliament Square, The Bahamas is one of the oldest and mature democracies in the region.

We are proud of our free, modern, democratic state – the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

We are known internationally for our stable democracy and integrated economy which has created a favourable investment environment. I commend the ongoing conciliatory partnership between the Government of The Bahamas, its people, the labour movement and our international partners that have consistently made this all possible.

As we reflect on our glorious and sometimes challenging past and look to the future with optimism – our resilience, institutional knowledge and the indomitable spirit of our people ideally position us to exploit the boundless opportunities that lie ahead for our people.

Economic patriotism through cooperation must be the watch words for Bahamians and its Government as we work together and look to the future – ever mindful of the collective will and yearning of our people to expand our ownership of the national economy, guard our heritage, deepen our democracy and entrench our national identity. This conciliatory partnership will and must become more critical in an ever increasingly competitive global community.

I remain resolutely committed to facilitating and strengthening this important partnership and national endeavour in a spirit of mutual

trust and mutual respect as we look the future together. We will do so together in the public interest.

On behalf of my wife Ann-Marie, the Progressive Liberal Party, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and my Parliamentary colleagues, I say congratulations Bahamas on forty-six years of statehood as we look with optimism to the next forty-six years of peace, security and prosperity through cooperative sustained national development.

May Almighty God bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.