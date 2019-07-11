Homicide #51 recorded on Independence Evening…

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE…The second of the Murphy twins dies from stabbing incident…

The Murphy Twins

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a stabbing incident, Wednesday 10th July, 2019 which has left an adult male dead and another male detained in hospital.

BP has identified the victim as the second Murphy twin. His twin brother was killed early this year.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00pm, two men were in the parking lot of a business establishment on East Street South and Cox Way, when they got into an altercation, which escalated, resulting in them stabbing each other about the body. Both men were transported to hospital, where one of them was later pronounced

dead. The second man is detained in serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or

the nearest police station.

