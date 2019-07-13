PMH TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS NON-EMERGENCY SURGERIES AS AN INVESTIGATION IS LAUNCHED INTO POSSIBLE SABOTAGE

BPL OR SABOTAGE? Hospital now in crisis!

The Public Hospital Authority advises that with immediate effect, all scheduled major surgical procedures for the Operating Theatres at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) have been suspended. Only emergency cases will be facilitated at this time.Patients booked for surgical procedures between the 12th through the 19th July 2019 are asked to contact the Hospital at 357-8795.



Following months of challenges associated with maintenance, power failures and possible sabotage, PMH has commenced works to facilitate the installation of an upgrade to the chiller system of the Critical Care Block (CCB) and will engage the Royal Bahamas Police Force to investigate a possible compromise in security.

Challenges with the cooling system in the CCB led to the public tender for new chillers and additional interventions to safeguard the HVAC system. It is anticipated that manufacturing and installation of this new system will occur over the next five (5) months. In the interim, equitable chiller capacity has been leased and will be installed to accommodate the installation upgrade.



Management apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s patience at this time.