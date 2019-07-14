Letter writer argues $4,451.33 bill with WSC

Dear Editor,

My Water bill from the Water & Sewerage Corp due to a leak that I knew nothing about.

Now they are telling me that their policy states that as the consumer, I’m responsible to pay half of this bill, and present a plumbers report.

Now if I’m not able to pay half of this bill by the due date, then my supply will be disconnected. .

Now if and when I pay half of this bill, that doesn’t mean that the rest of the bill is done away with, no!

They, the WSC will then tell me how much more I’d have to pay when my matter has been looked at by senior manager by way of a payment plan. Now y’all tell me is this fair?

Signed,

The Victim of WSC