Man shot dead on Atlantic Drive in Freeport last evening becomes homicide victim #52

file photo

FREEPORT| Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an armed robbery and a homicide which occurred on Sunday 14th July 2019.

Reports are that shortly before 2:00am, police were called to a business establishment on the Mall Drive, where two armed males entered that establishment, held everyone at bay and robbed them of personnel items before making good their escape on foot.

Shortly thereafter, around 2:30am on the same date, police were called to the West Atlantic Drive area, where a male was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

He reported that he was approached by two males who shot him before fleeing the area on foot. The victim was seen by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.