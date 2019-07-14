MORE on that helicopter crash in Abaco last week….

Victims in that crash on July 4th in Abaco.

NASSAU| BP is seeing the faces and names of some of the victims in that helicopter crash last week with Billionaire Christopher Cline. He died along with his daughter Kameron Cline, age 22.

The pilot of the helicopter has been identified as 52-year-old Geoffrey Lee Painter of Barnstaple, United Kingdom.

Bahamas police identified the others as David Jude, 56, of Kentucky; Brittney Layne Searson, 21, of Palm Beach, Florida; Jillian Nicole Clark, 22, of Los Angeles; and Delaney Lee Wykle, 22, of Washington, D.C.

Sources tell us the pilot didn’t want to fly the helicopter after it experienced some problems. However, during a party hosted by the family Kameron Cline fell ill and an emergency trip become necessary.

