Opposition Leader joins Long Islanders in Celebrating the Founder of the PLP…

Opposition Leader Brave Davis on Long Island remembering Sir Henry Milton Taylor

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is this morning attending a special service celebrating the life of the late party founder, Sir Henry Milton Taylor. The event took place at the graveside of the former Governor General in Clarence Town, Long island.

The event was sponsored by the PLP Men’s Branch who raised Sir Henry’s tombstone.

The Men’s Branch of the PLP have made this event a part of the Independence celebrations for the second consecutive year. Sir Henry’s niece attended along with the Long Island PLP branch. A delegation from South Eleuthera PLP branch also attended.