Senior ACP Stephen Dean welcomed by the Turks and Caicos Government

TCI Premier Hon. Sharlene Cartwright- Robinson and Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean

TCI| The Turks Island Government has welcomed a seasoned, well-trained and talented police officer from the Bahamas to its shores.

Premier Hon. Sharlene Cartwright- Robinson in a short release stated the following:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean to the Turks and Caicos Islands. He will be the featured speaker at the launch of one of my government’s signature programmes, ‘Chance For Change’.

“‘Chance for Change’, a community programme, will launch under the leadership of Hon. Karen Malcolm who heads up the Social Services Department in this territory. This programme will give law offenders the much-needed opportunity to successfully reenter society.”

Mr. Dean was one of the masterminds behind community policing in the Bahamas as he organized the globally celebrated Urban Renewal Programme.

We report yinner decide!