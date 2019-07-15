12 FOREIGN NATIONALS AND 1 BAHAMIAN APPREHENDED DURING JOINT OPERATION

On July 12th, 2019 Department of Immigration Grand Bahama district and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force carried out an operation that resulted in the apprehension of (12) foreign nationals and (1) Bahamian national onboard a 25-foot motor vessel in waters off West End. This group of twelve foreign nationals consisted of (5) Jamaicans, (2) Chinese, (2) Colombians, (2) Haitians and (1) Lithuanian. They were all turned over to the Department of Immigration, Freeport for further processing.

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Immigration Department were patrolling the area onboard patrol Defence Force patrol craft P-126 when they interdicted the vessel 3 miles off West End, Grand Bahama at approximately 5:00P.M.

It is anticipated that all persons will appear before the Magistrate’s Court sometime this week.