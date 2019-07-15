A 53-year-old American died following a tour on Grand Bahama last Tuesday – Nothing Reported…

FREEPORT| A 53-year-old man from the United States is dead on Grand Bahama and not one report of his demise has been seen or heard anywhere.

EMS personal on the island confirmed to BP the man was worked on for some 45 minutes in the parking lot of Port Lucaya where a local tour company brought the Caucasian male after a tour.

The man’s death came following another sea tour trip. Now Bahamas Press has made numerous attempts to reach the tour operators who facilitated the trip at sea. All of our calls to the office were fruitless.

Police have not reported once on the incident and no newspaper anywhere in the country have accounted for what happened.

Meanwhile on July 7th on Jaws Beach, where people normally go missing, another male was found floating in waters unresponsively in that part of New Providence. The victim was pulled from the waters, CPR was applied and the victim was pronounced dead. The identity of that victim has not been announced.

In the past two weeks some 10 guests on record have lost their lives to some tragic incident in the Bahamas.

We report yinner decide!