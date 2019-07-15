More on that guest who lost an arm in a boating incident in Exuma…Police now update…

BP BREAKING UPDATE| Bahamian Police are finally updating the public on that freak boating accident we reported to you yesterday.

Police on the island of Exuma are now investigating incident which occurred on, Sunday, 14th July, 2019, which has left an

adult American male detained in hospital.

Now, according to reports, shortly before 5:00pm, a tour boat was sailing in Elizabeth Harbour, George Town, when the captain felt something hit the rear of the boat. He and others made a check of the water and discovered a male with injuries to his hand.

The injured man was retrieved from the water and transported to the Exuma Medical Facility where he was treated and later airlifted to a hospital on New Providence.

He is listed in serious condition.

BP understands the guest to the country lost an arm in that incident.

We report yinner decide!