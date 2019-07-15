Tourist arm amputated in Boating accident in Exumas…

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press reporting another serious boating accident in the community of Exuma today.

We can report a guest to the islands suffered a severed arm following a boating accident.

We have no update on the incident from emergency services, but, like in the death of Christopher Cline who was missing at sea for some 20 hours before one word was reported, we at BP now report this incident and await some word from authorities.

A few weeks ago a busload of guests overturned in Eleuthera. A few days ago another guest to the country was fatally killed by sharks. On July 4th a crew of 7 died in a helicopter crash, and now today this.

We need prayers!

We report yinner decide!