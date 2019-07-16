Eleuthera man drowns while hanging out with friends?

Drowned victim in Eleuthera today is 19-year-old Dustin RANGER.

ELEUTHERA| Bahamas Press can now report the young man who drowned in Eleuthera today is a native.

Dustin Ranger 19-years old is that victim who recently returned to the island following the passing of his grandmother.

Earlier in our breaking report following the incident we erred suggesting that the victim was a guest. We were wrong in that conclusion. Ranger was not guest to the country but a native.

Police sources tell us shortly before 6:00pm, Ranger and a group of young men were walking along the water’s edge in

Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, when they decided to jump into the water.

Ranger, when he surfaced, screamed for help, but became submerged a second time. He was eventually retrieved from the water and transported to the community clinic, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

BP sends our deepest condolences to his family on his passing.

