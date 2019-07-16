Rev’s Campbell: “Politicians are “robbing spots from grass-root people!”

Campbell who envisioned the honours programme is still not honoured by the nation for his work!

Fr. Solomon Sebastian Campbell seated in his Stall in the Cathedral.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Following the release of the 21 Bahamians expected to receive national honors, Reverend Canon Sebastian Campbell, who chairs the National Heroes Committee, said politicians are “robbing spots from grass-root people” on the list.

“The program is supposed to be for persons of lower degree,” he told Eyewitness News Online.

“It seems as though the committee has done no work at all to go to those far flung islands and cays to find the grassroot persons to honor them.

“…Now, it is still too heavy with politicians who receive the honors of distinction.”

Criticizing the work of the National Independence Committee, which released the list of honorees on Independence Day last week, Campbell said, “politicians are robbing spots from grassroot people” and he was “sorely disappointed”.

He said this not the true objective of the honors program.

Political figures included in the 2019 national honors list included: Frank Watson, Tommy Turnquest, as well as former Senate President Lynn Holowesko and former parliamentarian Edmund Moxey, who was posthumously named.

The author of the nation’s pledge of allegiance, Reverend Dr. Philip Rahming topped the list of national honours.

According to Campbell, “…far too many politicians are in there and the intention was to find the grassroot people — the teachers, farmers, church workers in the Family Islands — to give them some elevation and recognition; to use them as role models because these are the people we almost always forget.”