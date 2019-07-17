Another American drowns this afternoon in the Abacos…

Abaco| Police in Abaco are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred on Wednesday 17th July 2019.

Reports are that shortly before 2:00pm, an American female, a home owner in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, while swimming with her two grandsons in waters on Gilliam Bay Beach, Green Turtle Cay, was reportedly caught in a rip current.

Persons nearby rescued the two boys and the victim who was brought to shore. CPR was administered to the female by local residents,

EMS personnel and the nurse from the Government Clinic also assisted in this matter. She was later pronounced dead by doctor.

