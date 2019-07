NASSAU|A man lay motionless on the grass outside his vehicle that had collided with another at the Carmichael Road west and Bacardi Road area this morning.

Traffic was heavy in the area as the Jaws of Life had to be used to release one of the individuals trapped inside one of the two vehicles.

We are learning two persons were transported to hospital but their condition is still not known at this time.

Slow down people.

We report yinner decide!