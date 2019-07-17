Bahamian music legend gunned down at home in Turks and Caicos

Sly Roker 66

TCI| Sly Roker, 66, is the man killed in the early morning shooting in Blue Hills, Providenciales, TCI.

A legend in Bahamian music and the tragic news of his death is shocking nearby Bahamas where Sly built a colourful career.

From cameraman and videographer to drummer for the likes of Smokey007 and singer of mega hit, Give it up Baby… Sly Roker was an undeniable Bahamian Superstar.

Though he lived quietly in Turks and Caicos, some in TCI knew of his depth of talent and knew of the treasure setting up shop on Blue Hills beach.

Visage leader, Obi Pindling this morning expressed complete shock at the news… saying the horrible loss was already reverberating throughout Nassau.

“Nehemiah Heild called me and asked me if I heard…. what’s going on?”

Heild, is former lead singer of Baha Men and sometimes back up singer of Lenny Kravitz.

Visage, said Obi, recently crafted a remake of Sly’s hit: Give it up Baby.

Sly grew up in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama and is a member of the Dean family in Blue Hills.

Loving tributes as well as the morbid moment one of his daughters learned of Sly Roker’s death are trending on social media.

TCI Police said in a statement: “Officers of the Serious Crime Unit are actively investigating an early morning shooting incident on Wednesday July 17th, 2019…At 3:05 a.m., Central received reports that armed assailant(s) entered the Bay Road (Blue Hills) home of the victim and opened fire.”

Police shared, “the victim was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m. at Hospital…”