BAMSI fires five permanent and pensionable employees today as the Minnis Government commences its mass downsizing exercise across the service…

NASSAU| BAMSI has not paid NIB in months and this evening some five employees were fired from the agency after salaries hit the bank one day late for employees.

We at BP can provide to you names of those terminated – they are: Trevor Mackenzie, Dave Robinson, Romaine Cummings, Ajalon Ferguson and Devante Thurston were all axed this afternoon.

But there is more. Yesterday the Treasury of the Bahamas did not download the salaries for staff at BAMSI in time. And after working in the hot sun for days, workers missed the deadline of the 15th for salaries. Hopefully the workers will be paid sometime today.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press can also report BAMSI has not paid National Insurance for its staff for months! WHY? is BAMSI Financial Officer even know what to do? NO ONE CAN ANSWER OUR QUESTIONS! What has happened with NIB money from BAMSI? Boy, I tell ya, if ya don’t laugh around here, you will cry!

We reported just last week how the Government is set to fire staff at BAMSI and commence a mass downsizing /rightsizing of workers within the entire public service.

You know, there was a time in the Bahamas when media shaped the news. Media Houses informed and educated the society and told you what Government and Private Sector companies wanted to keep from the citizenry.

Today, the WUTLESS Media in the Bahamas is helping the government keep news from Bahamians. And, more importantly, they are the very culprits hiding information from the public as they deflect information.

We at BP are in the business of giving you the real meat of what’s happening all around the country. ALL DAY EVERY DAY!

