Roker’s nephew may have fled to the Bahamas!

Bahamian entertainer ELKIN “SLY” ROKER murdered inside his home in TCI

BP BREAKING| TCI detectives tell us they are following significant leads into the murder of Bahamian entertainer ELKIN “SLY” ROKER.

Roker was shot dead inside his home around 3am this morning. Information coming to our desk confirms police are on a manhunt for the nephew of Roker, who they believe may have fled to the Bahamas following the early morning deadly shooting.

We await the name of that suspect on the run.

