POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING – ILLEGAL FIREARM AND DANGEROUS DRUGS RECOVERED

NASSAU|Police are investigating a shooting incident on New Providence, Wednesday 17th July, 2019, which resulted in an adult male being shot and an illegal firearm and dangerous drugs recovered.

According to reports, shortly before 1:00pm police officers were conducting an operation on John Street, in the Bain’s Town Community, when they encountered a male engaging in the sale of illegal drugs and armed with a firearm. The male engaged the officers, which resulted in him being shot. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead. An illegal firearm and a quantity of dangerous drugs were recovered on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.