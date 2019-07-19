Homicide #54 takes place in the Mudd ShantyTown Community in Abaco this afternoon…

Mudd Abaco shot victim killed on his way home.

ABACO| Police in Abaco are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 25 year old male dead.

Reports are that on Friday 19th July 2019 shortly after 1:00pm, officers were alerted of gunshots being fired in the area of the Mudd.

On arrival they met a male laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was assisted to the Marsh Harbour Clinic by EMS personnel but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police in Abaco are following significant leads in this matter and are appealing to the public for any information that can assist with this investigation to call the Marsh Harbour Police Station at telephone numbers 367-3437/367-2569 or call 911/919 or your nearest police station.

Yesterday the Commissioner of Police claimed crime is down. We say stay inside this weekend.

We report yinner decide!