Financial Services Minister Speaks at a Luncheon Hosted by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

NASSAU, Bahamas — Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Investment and Immigration, the Hon. Elsworth Johnson delivered remarks during a luncheon hosted by the Charted Institute of Arbitrators.

The event was held at Luciano’s Restaurant, Thursday, July 18, 2019. The Minister was invited to the luncheon to state the country’s position on arbitration as the Government moves to create an arbitration centre on Grand Bahama in the near future.

