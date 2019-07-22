Letters of Credence Presented by Bahamas Ambassador to the European Union

Her Excellency Maria A. O’Brien and His Excellency Mr. Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Ambassador of The Bahamas to the Kingdom of Belgium and Head of Mission to the European Union, Her Excellency Maria A. O’Brien presented Letters of Credence formally accrediting her as the Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the European Union on Tuesday, 16 July, 2019.

The Letters of Credence were presented to His Excellency Mr. Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, at Europa Building, Brussels, Belgium. The President of the Council also accepted the Letters of Credence from Ambassador O’Brien on behalf of the President of the European Commission.

During the presentation ceremony discussions centred on strengthening of relations and dialogue between the two entities; the Venezuelan crisis; negotiations regarding the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Post Cotonou negotiations; climate change; the impact of EU decisions relative to the financial industry of the region; sustainable development; BREXIT; and an iteration of commitment by both towards maintaining mutually beneficial relations in addressing these issues.

Ambassador O’Brien and the President of the European Council are pictured at the presentation ceremony.