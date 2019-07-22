Stan Burnside is the latest victim of Minnis VICTIMIZATION PROGRAMME!

Side Burns Cartoon which appeared in the Nassau Guardian.

Dear Family,

I write to inform you, before you hear it on the streets, that The Nassau Guardian has decided to terminate my employment from the position as their Editorial Cartoonist.

Don’t feel sad for me; I have had a long and successful run, not say bragging.😉

From 1979 to the present, over ten thousand of my cartoons have been published by the Guardian and Tribune newspapers.

I leave with my head held high and my dignity intact.

I did it my way!

Now, it’s time to put all of my energies into the next phase of my life.

As always, I am listening to the Whispers of God.

My last cartoon for the Guardian will be on July 31, 2019.

I wanted to share this news with you, my loved ones.

Peace Light and Love,

Stan