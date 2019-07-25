DAVIS: PLP Making Great Strides To Establish New Reforms

Morning sessions open at the Melia Ballroom as the 54th PLP National Convention gets underway this morning.

NASSAU| As PLPs begin to ride the ‘Wave with Brave,’ Party Leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis notes that one of the most important things a political party can do is to reach out and recruit new voices, new energy and new ideas.

Davis remarks comes on the eve of the PLP’s 54th National General Convention, slated for the Melia Resort starting today until Saturday, July 27th.

With that being said, the party leader is very impressed with the great strides made in establishing new reforms and new ways of working to accomplish much needed changes and strengthen the role of women and young people in the party.