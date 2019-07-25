Davis remains as Party Leader – unopposed! – following nominations today

NASSAU| The PLP 54th National General Convention was off to a good start on Thursday, and, in the fashion of party unity, saw Philip ‘Brave’ Davis reinstated as Party Leader, I. Chester Cooper reinstated as Deputy Leader and Robyn Lynes reinstated as National Deputy Chair, all unopposed.

This awesome move proves that PLPs are a strong force to reckon with and that many delegates heeded their leader’s call to action on choosing the ‘Wave with Brave team, who have made great strides thus far in transforming the party for the future.

Indeed, the SS PLP has been repaired and, as her Captain states, this is no time for interruptions as this great ship is riding the wave and is heading to the port of victory.