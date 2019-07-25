Davis remains as Party Leader – unopposed! – following nominations today

1
91

NASSAU| The PLP 54th National General  Convention was off to a good start on Thursday, and, in the fashion of party unity, saw Philip ‘Brave’ Davis reinstated as Party Leader, I. Chester Cooper reinstated as Deputy Leader and Robyn Lynes reinstated as National Deputy Chair, all unopposed.

This awesome move proves that PLPs are a strong force to reckon with and that many delegates heeded their leader’s call to action on choosing  the ‘Wave with Brave team, who have made great strides thus far in transforming the party for the future.

Indeed, the SS PLP has been repaired and, as her Captain states, this is no time for interruptions as this great ship is riding the wave and is heading to the port of victory.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    Bahamians educated in the Bahamas as probably the stupidest people on this planet; thank you Dad for educating me at NYU. I hope this greedy corrupt Haitian nigger make his supporters suffer some more, the stupid African monkies deserve it.