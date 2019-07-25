Minnis Government passes bill to go after the Church collection plates!

Non-profits could now have their bank accounts frozen! No consultation! NO TRANSPARENCY! Christian Church QUIET!

file photo

UNDER the Non-Profit Organisations Amendment Bill, non-profits that fail to renew registration face having financial accounts frozen and being investigated by authorities, according to Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson.

The bill, passed in the House of Assembly yesterday, also makes provision for churches to keep proper financial records and produce them upon request whereas the previously shelved version of the legislation made declaring this information automatic.

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest.

Finance Minister Peter Turnquest described this as a “lighter touch”, adding it was never the government’s intention to become involved in the affairs of non-profit organisations and portray the characteristics of a “fascist” government.