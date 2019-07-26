Addington House is set to announce Archdeacon Keith Cartwright to be installed the Rector of St. Agnes Anglican Church!

New priest reassignments and appointments are set to come within the Anglican Diocese….

Archdeacon Keith Cartwright

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting Anglican Bishop Laish Zane Boyd is set to make a major changes to parishes around the country.

BP is learning the parish priest for St, Christopher in Lyford Cay will get a new priest as it rector Archdeacon Fr. Keith Cartwright is set to be installed as the new Priest-in-Charge of St. Agnes Parish following the retirement of Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown.

We are also learning that the Parish of St. Anne’s on that holy hill of Fox Hill will also get a new parish priest as Fr. Bartlett, a dynamic missioner for Christ will be transferred.

New Priest in the Diocese will not be spared with these major changes. The Rev’d Jatan Thompson will be leaving the family islands to take up the new post inside the Christ Church Cathedral. Meanwhile the dynamic Fr. Brighton Ward will take up responsibilities in North Abaco.

We are also learning that Fr. Pinder assigned at the Parish of St. Margaret’s on Kemp Road will be appointed the Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene in West End Grand Bahama.

Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown suspended as Rector of St. Agnes.

Meanwhile, the Bishop has asked Fr. Dwight Bowe, who is set to retire at St. Mary the Virgin Parish on Virginia Street, to stay on until the end of the year and a new priest is appointed.

All changes are not final at this point but we understand more major changes are set to be announced throughout the Diocese.

Christians around the country are being asked to keep the church in your prayers.

We report yinner decide!