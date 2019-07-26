All Administrators at Kingsway Academy Elementary axed and nothing reported in the wutless media of the Bahamas!?

Was there some concealed crime at the school which forced the decision of the Management Committee?

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following a major development unfolding right now at a non-denominational christian institution in the country.

We are informed that Kingsway Academy’s Committee of Management has terminated the employment of its Elementary Administration.

Only Bahamas Press will tell you how The Principal of Elementary [Taylor] GONE! The VicePrincipal [Minnis] GONE! The Athletic Director [Smith] GONE! This move is being described as a major overhaul in the school’s administrations.

And while those have been axed, BP can tell you da “Cussin PE Teacher” has been promoted to a Director.

In a circular sent to educators on June 4th staff have been advised that Mr. Vandyke Bethel has been promoted to the position of Athletic Director effective 1 June 2019.

We at BP understand all terminated Administrators were given their letters of separation last week Monday with a footnote that their contracts with the school will not be renewed. But this is not the end.

Sources deep inside the Committee told BP that Administrators inside the high school division are next to be beheaded. Will these Bahamians now be replaced, thanks to Brent and Minnis Enterprise Bill? Only time will tell what is going on at the school but rest assured your BP will update yinner as these developments come.

