POLICE INVESTIGATES TRAFFIC FATALITY

Nassau, Bahamas – Police on New Providence are investigating a traffic collision which occurred Thursday, 25th July June, 2019 which left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly after 2:00am, a traffic collision occurred on Bernard Road in the vicinity of Aqua Pure Water Company involving a grey Honda Aria driven by a female and a red Suzuki Swift driven by a male. Both drivers sustained serious injuries. Paramedics were called to the scene and rendered medical assistance to the male driver, however he was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department will continue investigations into this incident.

ILLEGAL FIREARM AND AMMUNITION RECOVERED – 1 MALE

IN CUSTODY

Police have taken an adult male into custody, Wednesday 24th July, 2019 after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00pm Mobile Division Officers, while at Isabella Drive, Marathon Estate, conducted a search of the male and recovered a .40 pistol and thirteen (13) ammunition.

The male was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charge before a Magistrate Court later this week.