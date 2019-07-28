More changes to come in Anglican Church as Rev’d. I. Ranfurly Brown heads to Harbour Island to become caretaker of St. Johns in his retirement…

More changes set to be announced inside the Anglican Diocese as Bishop Laish Zane Boyd assigns Archdeacon Keith Cartwright to St. Agnes…

Bishop of Anglican Church Rt. Rev’d Laish Zane Boyd.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has more on major changes underway across the Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On Friday we dropped the bombshell that Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, 61-years-old, will become the new rector for the Parish of St. Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road. Archdeacon Cartwright will replace former parish priest I. Ranfurly Brown who will, upon retirement, become the caretaker of the parish of St. Johns on Harbour Island. Cartwright will take up his post at St. Agnes on October 1st.

We are learning the Bishop reassigned the Rev’d Timothy Eldon – the current priest in Governor’s Habour – as the new rector of St. Christopher’s in Lyford Cay.

St. Margaret’s will also get a new rector this year as The Reverend Father Colin Elbert Humes, the current assistant curate at Christ The King, will take up that appointment.

We are also learning that the former Assistant Commissioner of Police turned priest, Fr. Rodney Burrows, now assigned in San Salvador, is headed to become the priest down in beautiful Inagua at the St. Philip’s Parish.

This is all in addition to those we reported on Friday. Rev. Chitan Thompson will be assigned to Cathedral and transferred from Eleuthera. The Rev. Brighton Ward now at Cathedral will head to Abaco. BP is now learning some four new deacons shall be ordained this year.

Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown Rector of St. Agnes.

Meanwhile, come January 1st, 2020, Fr. Andrew Toppin, the priest-in-charge at St. James Anglican Church in Adelaide, will replace Fr. Dwight Bowe at St. Mary the Virgin.

But, while we pray for these many changes within the church, we at BP are now turning our attention away from the Anglican community to something more serious developing inside the school of Kingsway Academy.

Keep reading as we report and let yinner decide!