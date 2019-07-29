Clarence Colebrooke is the victim of that lightening strike in Andros…

Clarence Colebrooke

ANDROS| Police on the island of Andros are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male Monday, 29th July, 2019.

Clarance Colebrooke a resident of Andros is the victim.

According to reports, shortly after 12:00noon, Colebrooke and a female went on a fishing trip a few miles off Red Bays, Andros, when they were caught in an electrical storm.

He was allegedly struck by lightning and fell into the water and became unconscious.

The woman was able to call for assistance and was assisted by persons in the community, who retrieved the man from was the water and transported him to the community clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was not injured. Police will await an autopsy report which will determine the exact cause of death.

END…..

BP BREAKING 10PM| Bahamas Press is right now reporting that a male has been shot in Garden Hills multiple times a short while ago. We know the victim has arrived to hospital and is in critical condition. Did Shotspotter in the :30 second time track-down the shooter? We can’t even get a report of the incident. The victim tonight is someone who was in that same mass shooting in the street in Montell Heights a few weeks ago.