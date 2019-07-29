Man struck dead by lightening in North Andros while two others drown in Hepburn Town and at Long Wharf

BP BREAKING| We are getting a report out of Nicholl’s Town in North Andros where it has been confirmed that a male was stuck by lightening and has died.

The victim was is a resident of Red Bays Andros. He was transported to the local clinic in the north where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile police on New Providence are investigating an alleged drowning incident which occurred at Long Wharf Beach, Monday, 29th July 2019.

Reports are that shortly before 4pm, a juvenile male was taken from water and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. This drowning victim has been confirmed to be 15-year-old Ethan Miller.

BP is also getting word right now of another drowning on a family island.

Police are on scene at Lovers Beach, Hepburn Town in the community of Eight Mile Rock, where a young male is alleged to have drown. We gat to be careful people in the waters. It is summer.

Pray for all the family members of these victims.

We report yinner decide!