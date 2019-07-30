Statement From the Leader of the Opposition On Comments From The Government’s leaders on No Confidence Vote

PM HUBERT MINNIS AND Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

The Prime Minister and his Deputy Prime Minister can best be described as jokey leaders. The Prime Minister with his clumsy fake bravado dares us to” bring it on” with the no confidence vote. His Deputy called it a ” fool’s errand “.

Well the Prime Minister should know we will do it when we are good and ready but know that it hangs over his head like the sword of Damocles.

As for the Deputy Prime Minister, he has plenty of experience with fool’s errands. He has been trying to balance the budget since he came to office and after two years he is still adding two and two together and making it five.

We see the Prime Minister and the Deputy and their team are puffed up about the numbers 35 for them 4 for us. However, this is not about that for the PLP. Each FNM will have their vote recorded and we will see who stands for the corrupt behaviour of their government and who does not. With the wind of proper ethical conduct against our backs, 4 will be greater than 35.

Finally, to our Deputy Prime Minister who chose to be personal, I remind him of the old saying: “It takes a fool to know a fool.”

End