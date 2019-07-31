Medical Doctor and two medical officers in bad Abaco accident

Scenes from that bad Abaco accident.

ABACO| In route to Sandy Point July 31st, 2019, a vehicle occupied by a government doctor and two medical officials lost control and was involved in an accident. It is being circulated the doctor is in fair condition but the two medical officials recieved major injuries.

Meanwhile, police are confirming young male who died in waters on Lovers Beach, Hepburn Town, Eight Mile Rock on Monday 29th July 2019, has been identified as, Jerry Device, age 20 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

