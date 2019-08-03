Dr. Cleveland Eneas Jr. passes at 76 years…

Statement by Minister Duane Sands on the passing of Dr. Cleveland Eneas Jr…

Dr. Cleveland Eneas Jr…

It is with a sense of great sadness that we note the passing of a giant in health Dr. Cleveland Eneas Jr.

Dr Eneas, who practised Dentistry for many years in the heart of Nassau passed away today after a long illness.

He gave much to his profession but was also active in the building of community. Dr. Eneas ( Fritzi) was the son of two nation builders Cleveland Sr. and Muriel. He leaves two other medical siblings, Judson and Agreta as well as children and grandchildren.

To all of them, including my brother, Anku Sa Ra I offer sincere condolences.

I am sure that his loss is felt by the entire medical and dental fraternity, the brothers of Omega Psi Phi ( my brothers) and many that are near and dear to him.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory!