Man shot multiple times on Spence Alley off Wilson Track last evening…﻿

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident Friday 2nd August, 2019, which left an adult male in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before 8:00pm a man was walking on Spence Alley off Wilson Track, when he was approached by a group of men, one armed with a firearm, who shot him multiple times about the body before running away. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Meanwhile police on the Island of New Providence have taken an adult male into custody and are seeking assistance in identifying and locating other persons responsible for a number of armed robberies, Friday 2nd August, 2019.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 7:00am, a woman was at a residence on Jasmine Drive off Prince Charles Drive, when she was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed her of her handbag and a red 2007 Nissan Note license #AH0045.

A short time later officers of the Central Detective Unit Officers, intercepted this vehicle while on Bernard Road and took a 24 year old male into custody in connection with this incident.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly after 12:000noon, a female was at a residence on Cowpen road, when she was approached by an armed man robbed her of handbag, which contained cash and other items before running away.

In the third incident, shortly before 2:00pm, two females were at a residence on Ocean View Drive, West Ridge, when they were approached by an armed man, who robbed them of their handbags, which contained cash and other items, before running away.

Meanwhile the criminals are happy that BPL is working with them keeping people in darkness so they can rob others. #crimedown

We report yinner decide!