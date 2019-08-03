Three men are missing at sea since Wednesday were all found on Saturday….

Gralin Moxey and two others were not seen or heard from since Wednesday…They drifted just off Andros after getting caught up in bad weather…

Gralin Moxey and two men on the boat.

FLORIDA| Found suffering from dehydration three men who were missing at sea since Wednesday have now been located by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force this afternoon.

The missing men’s last location was in the area of Key West, Florida. They were headed to the Bahamas.

We know one of the men has been identified as Gralin Moxey. He along with two others were in a 20-21ft center console boat with one 150hp engine as shown in these photos.

They were caught up in all that bad weather, and as as their engine shutdown, they drifted in the back of Andros from Key West, Florida. Lord Have Mercy! Family members were happy that the men were all alive is now safe.

Ya see, if we didn’t have to follow all this corruption under the Minnis Regime we could have immediately dispatched our BP drones to scan the waters. Anyway the men are back home, dehydrated and are all safe. GOD IS GOOD!

We report yinner decide!