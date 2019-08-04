Missing man’s car found in bushes in Eleuthera…Homicide #57 recorded?

Police have uncovered the remains of missing man.  We now record homicides #56 and 57 – it’s a big Sunday

The remains of Calvin Shanardo Johnson has been found in Eleuthera. His corpse found inside his vehicle, which was shot up and burnt. He becomes homicide victim #57.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now confirming another homicide in the country. This now being reported in the community of Eleuthera.

We can tell you the remains of missing man Calvin Shanardo Johnson have been found inside his vehicle, which was shot up and burnt.

Johnson was last seen on Thursday July 26th, 2019 in Eleuthera.

 He was 39-years-old and was a resident of Wemyss Bight.

This latest development records the country’s 57th homicide for the year.

Just this morning the country recorded its 56th homicide.

Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, Sunday, 4th August, 2019 which has left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 4:00 AM a man was standing outside a home on Roland Street, Ridgeland Park when he was shot multiple time to the body.

Paramedics responded to the scene. However, they were unsuccessful in reviving the injured man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We report yinner decide!

Scenes from that missing man’s car in Eleuthera.


