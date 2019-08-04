MP for MICAL embarrasses herself in front of scores of guests to the country as they checked into Bahamar on Sunday past…

Unparliamentary, Undiplomatic, UnChristian and Uncouth are just some of the adjectives we can find to describe the behaviour of the MP from deep down south

MP for MICAL behaves like a banshee at Bahamar!

NASSAU| A Member of Parliament has brought shame to the country once again after she embarrassed herself in front scores of guests at Bahamar.

Miriam Emmanuel, MP for MICAL, arrived at Bahamar on Sunday past for lunch and found it difficult to valet park as the property was checking-in its largest booking ever. Scores of guests took the full attention of staff in an attempt to make their trip an enjoyable experience at the property.

But there had to be some rogue disciple from “Minnis’ Tribe” ready to spoil the evening, all to make Bahamians shamed. As the MP waited to be assisted, she became impatient and began to argue with attendants over the failure to have her vehicle valet parked in a timely manner.

A top foreign manager came to listen to the MP’s complaint and that was when everything went downhill.

The MP began to make threats at the manager as if she was from some uncivilised Banana Republic. Unparliamentary, Undiplomatic, UnChristian and Uncouth are just some of the adjectives we can find to describe the behaviour of the MP from deep down south. What a disgrace!

At one point, the shameless MP told the foreign manager “there are too many persons like you in this country”. At this the guests gasped, one grabbing her oxygen tank as if she had just landed in the middle of the Syrian Conflict. Making a spectacle of herself the MP [who struggles with numbers] added that she has the power to have the manager deported! Well, what in da hell is dis?

Meanwhile, BP and the scores of guests looking on were shocked at the “dutty” crude behaviour of the MP who began to behave like a banshee with a grade two certificate. We could not believe our eyes and ears!

But the foreign manager, being mild and polite, was not taking the insults lightly and called for head of security as he attempted to explain the situation. He assured the MP that occupancy levels being at peak stretched the demands on staff, adding that her vehicle will be safely parked in a few minutes. BP was waiting on our jalopy to park so what was her problem?

In the end the MP’s vehicle was valet parked and, feeling power drunk, she headed off to her meal.

What was interesting, as we observed from the sidelines was this: No one knew who in the hell the MP for MICAL was except BP. And, from the way she was rudely behaving, throwing the insults in front of guests, no one including the foreign manager gave a damn!

Ahhh, boy… look what some people have to put up with when you have persons elected to Parliament with three degrees and who still behave like some ‘jungaliss’!

We report yinner decide!