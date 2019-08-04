Young female doctor from Freeport is fatality victim in Abaco accident this morning….

Fatality victim is Dr. Katrice Maycock – She was visiting Abaco from Freeport!

ABACO| Bahamas Press is reporting another fatal accident in Abaco involving Insp. Troy Knowles and his girlfriend, Dr. Katrice Maycock. The incident unfolded around 3 AM this morning.

Dr. Maycock was visiting from Freeoort for the holiday weekend. Insp. Knowles was airlifted to Nassau and is listed in critical condition!

Let’s pray for all the families involved. Police have yet to report the incident. Boy, I tell ya…

