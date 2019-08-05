Someone shot Gubba 22 – he is homicide victim #57

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred on Sunday 4th August, 2019 which has left an adult male dead.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Gubba age 22 years.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00pm, a man was sitting outside a home on Luckey Hart Corner off East Street, when he was fatally shot by an assailant. That killer made good his escape in broad daylight.

Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the man; however he was pronounced dead on the scene.

