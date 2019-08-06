Bimini FRS Fast Ferry workers now out of a job this morning – just weeks before school opens!

NO ELECTRICITY! AND NOW NO JOB! Bahamas heads into a STATE OF EMERGENCY AS THE MINNIS GOVERNMENT FALLS ASLEEP AND THE COUNTRY GOES RUDDERLESS!

Bimini World Resorts

NASSAU| Several Bahamians on Bimini are without a job today after they discovered, over the Emancipation Weekend, that they were no longer employed at the Fast Ferry between Florida and World Resorts Bimini.

BP is the first – once again – to break this report as news spread that the service with FRS will discontinue.

Workers and locals on the island were in shock upon hearing the news. Many rely on the service to travel to the US and purchase stock and supplies for their businesses on the island. And, with just weeks to go before school reopens, the times are becoming harder for the small man.

Why not give proper notice to workers before removing the service laying off workers?

The HSC “San Gwann” FRS was a high-speed 400-passenger comfortable catamaran, a 170-foot craft that sailed between Florida and Bimini, Bahamas in just 2 hours.

We are learning the Balearia vessel will begin the service between Fort Lauderdale and Bimini in the coming days, but the former workers with FRS will be out of a job. Who will now standup and call for the protection of the employment of these employees who are now out of a job? WHO?

