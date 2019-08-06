Myrtle Rosalind Gomez passes at 80 following a long battle with cancer…

Myrtle Rosalind Gomez passes at 80 years.

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is at this hour reporting the passing of Myrtle Rosalind Gomez age 80 years.

Myrtle passed away surrounded by family following her long battle with cancer.

She readers should note is the daughter of late Ruben and Wealthy Gomez, and is the sister of Ret. Archbishop Drexel Gomez, former Cabinet Minister Dr. Perry Gomez and Ret. Supreme Court Justice Rodger Gomez.

This afternoon we pray for the family on her passing and pray that The God Of All Mercies grant her rest eternal.

We report yinner decide!