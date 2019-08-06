Two murders and a police shooting but police have yet to report any….

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting homicide #58 and #59 and the press was never informed of the incidents.

BP can confirm that a man was shot multiple times and died on Bahama Avenue near Blue Hill Road after midnight this morning. The victim succumbed to his injuries, and yet, police never reported the incident or alerted the press. CRIME DOWN!

We can also confirm the incident in Eleuthera did uncover human remains inside a burnout car with riddled bullets inside. The victim we can confirm is missing Eleuthera man Calvin Johnson who was missing for weeks. This is the second incident police did not report to media.

Meanwhile police shot and killed a suspect on Cox Street between 1 and 2am this morning. The man pulled a gun on officers. Police say they have the weapon.

