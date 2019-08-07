Big gray-ass sissy PMH male nurse rapes 14 year-old minor!

WHERE IS THE MARCO ALERT for these pedophiles?

Nassau| A nurse employed at Princess Margaret Hospital was yesterday remanded to prison on charges that he sexually abused a teenage boy.

Ricardo Dunbar, 36, of Jasmine Gardens, faced charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex and indecent assault when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Prosecutors allege that Dunbar had sexual relations with the teenager during June 2019 and indecently assaulted him in May 2019.

Dunbar, who is represented by Tamara Taylor-Storr, was not required to enter pleas to the charges because he will be tried in the Supreme Court.

He returns to court for a status hearing on August 14.

Corporal Samantha Miah prosecuted.

In other court news, a jury was impaneled to hear the case of a man accused of fondling a boy, aged 11.

Kelson Balfour, 37, has denied the charge of indecent assault at his trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

Prosecutors allege that Balfour caressed the child’s genitals and buttocks in August last year.

The incident allegedly occurred when Balfour went to a shop owned by the pre-teen’s family to purchase cigarettes.

Kristan Stubbs is the prosecutor and Lessiah Rolle represents Balfour, who is on bail.