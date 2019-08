Da WUTLESS Minnis-Led Government.

BP BREAKING| A sitting Cabinet Minister could be at the centre of an elaborate embezzling exercise, which has now been caught on by the Federal Bureau of Investigation following a complaint by a Canadian Investor. Bahamas Press awaits documents and paperwork exposing the allege crimes, which could land the Cabinet Minister in federal court answering serious questions! What in da hell is dis tonight?

Mums the word from the Minnis Government. How is it BP knows all this and they don’t? Well wait!

crimedown