Four shot in evening of terror in the capital just minutes apart…three shot in Fox Hill one in the chest!

file photo

BP BREAKING| We are following two shooting incidents, which we can confirm this evening in two different locations in the capital.

We can confirm the first incident to be in the Johnson Road area of Mallary Yard on Dorsette Street. In this incident we can confirm one victim has been shot to the chest. Three injured in that shhoting incident!

We also know police have just arrived on the scene of a second shooting incident on Lewis Street off East Street where a male was shot.

The conditions of all four victims are still unknown. GOOD THING CRIME IS DOWN!

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!