Man gets 45 years for the murder of his 76-year-old father today…

Lee Sweeting, 21, of Russell Drive, outside Magistrate’s Court. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune Staff

NASSAU| We are learning a man has been committed to prison for the murder of his father back in late 2017.

BP teams can report Justice Bernard Turner today handed down a long prison sentence of 45 years imprisonment to Lee Lorenz Sweeting for the murder of his father Leon Hastings Sweeting on 24th November, 2017.

Sweeting was found guilty back in April in the death of his 76-year-old father who was found stabbed to death in his home on Ambergris Street off Faith Avenue after family members reported him missing for several days.

Prosecutors Camille Gomez-Jones and Cordell Frazier represented the crown and

Kevin Farrington led the defence.

The surge in violence and domestic slayings continue. Just last month a son murdered his mother, Hudell Bevans, on Grand Bahama and stuffed her body in the back trunk of her vehicle. In another incident, where police has reported almost nothing, is that murder of 54-year-old Shawn Whymms of Seabreeze lane. His own son, who is right now still in police custody, has yet to be brought before the courts on murder charges. On a hot Sunday afternoon just over a week ago Whymms Jr. allegedly sliced Whymms Sr. to death. But police say they are having an autopsy. How incredible!

#crimeisdown

We report yinner decide!