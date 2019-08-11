LPIA gives update on crash landing of aircraft on Saturday…

UPDATE: On Aircraft Incident at Lynden Pindling International Airport

Challenger 60 aircraft crash landing at LPIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS August 10, 2019—At approximately 4:32 p.m., a private aircraft en route from Pompano Beach, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas made an emergency landing at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). Two persons were on board the Challenger 60 aircraft, one American and one Bahamian. There were no injuries reported.

Immediately upon receiving the call, NAD activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting also responded to the incident at LPIA.

Due to the runway excursion, aircraft operations were interrupted for approximately one hour and 30 minutes at LPIA with services resuming at 6:00 p.m. Throughout the duration of the incident, the airport facilities remained opened.

Flights are currently arriving and departing and there were no flight cancellations. Passengers seeking additional information should visit our website www.nassaulpia.com or contact their airlines directly for further updates.